Slipstream is a stunning 60m motor yacht from CMN. The CMN Line 60 yacht was built in 2009 and features exterior and interior styling from Andrew Winch Designs.

The award-winning Slipstream is the largest ever superyacht to launch from CMN. Her sleek, black and silver steel hull has a beam of 11.2m, giving generous interior volume.



Described by the owner as “more than a yacht – a piece of art”, Slipstream offers a contemporary interior with woven red leather and ebony with art deco influences. Art pieces from British Colombia include carved totems from Stanley E. Hunt, which adorn the entrance hall.

A piece of Native Australian artwork was enlarged to create a central feature in the dining room. Up to 12 guests can dine in the contemporary room, which features oversized windows and a round ceiling mirror to give the effect of twice the height.

The bridge deck, which features lime oak and silk panels, offers a stunning skylounge where guests can relax and enjoy a state-of-the-art cinema.



Slipstream Accommodation

Slipstream offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in six luxurious staterooms.



The large full-beam owner’s suite is located on the main deck, and includes an office, his and hers bathrooms and separate dressing rooms. There is also a private observation lounge, which provides panoramic views and a door out to a seating area.

The bridge deck features a VIP stateroom, which has its own private teak floored terrace offering fantastic views. Four further staterooms are located on the lower deck, two of which have twin beds and easily be converted into doubles.



Superyacht Slipstream is also capable of carrying up to 14 crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

Performance + Capabilities

Slipstream is capable of 17 knots flat out, with a transatlantic range of 5000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots.