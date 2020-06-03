Smart Spirit is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Aegean Yacht in Bodrum, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2012.

Aegean Yacht is a leading Turkish company providing yacht build, brokerage, charter, and management services to distinguished clients around the world. Established in 1978, the shipyard specialises in the construction of traditional vessels with wood and steel hulls.

Design

Smart Spirit measures 28.60 metres in length and has a beam of 6.56 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Smart Spirit has a steel hull.

Accommodation

Her exterior design is by Yavuz Mete.

Smart Spirit accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Smart Spirit is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of France.