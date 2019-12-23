Smeralda is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Hanseatic Marine in Henderson, WA, Australia.

Design

Smeralda measures 77.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 10.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 865 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Smeralda has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Vain Interiors.

Smeralda also features naval architecture by Espen Oeino.

Performance and Capabilities

Smeralda has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Smeralda is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Hanseatic Marine in Henderson, WA, Australia.

Design

Smeralda measures 77.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 10.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 865 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Smeralda has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Vain Interiors.

Smeralda also features naval architecture by Espen Oeino.

Performance and Capabilities

Smeralda has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Smeralda has a fuel capacity of 112,000 litres, and a water capacity of 31,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Smeralda accommodates up to 22 guests in 10 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.

Other Specifications

Smeralda is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 03.

Smeralda is a Lloyds Register 100 A1, SSC, YACHT, MONO, G6, LMC, UMS MCA LY2 class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.