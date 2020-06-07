Smile is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by JFK Marine.

Design

Smile measures 36.00 metres in length and has a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 180 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Smile has a wood hull.

Smile also features naval architecture by JFK Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Smile has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Smile has a fuel capacity of 7,750 litres, and a water capacity of 4,750 litres.

Accommodation

Smile accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Smile flies the flag of Panama.