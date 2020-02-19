Smile is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti in Fano, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Smile measures 43.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.74 metres and a beam of 9.26 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 389 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Smile has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Smile also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Smile has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Smile is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti in Fano, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Smile measures 43.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.74 metres and a beam of 9.26 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 389 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Smile has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Smile also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Smile has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Smile has a fuel capacity of 61,900 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Smile accommodates up to 14 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Smile has a hull NB of BV 007.

Smile is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Hellenic Republic.