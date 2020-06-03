Smile is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Timmerman Yachts.

Continuing a shipbuilding tradition that dates back as far as the 17th century, Russian shipyard Timmerman Yachts constructs first-class displacement motor yachts designed to withstand harsh northern conditions.

Design

Smile measures 38 feet in length, with a max draft of 1 feet and a beam of 6 feet.

Smile has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Owner.

Smile also features naval architecture by Moscow Shipyard.

Performance and Capabilities

Smile has a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Smile accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Smile has a hull NB of O-125-2.

Smile is a M-SP, Russian River Register class yacht.