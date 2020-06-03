We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 35.8m
Year 2009
Smile
2009|
Sail Yacht
Smile is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Custom.
Design
Smile measures 35.80 feet in length and has a beam of 9.00 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Smile has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.
Smile has a fuel capacity of 7,750 litres, and a water capacity of 4,750 litres.
Accommodation
Smile accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Smile flies the flag of Panama.