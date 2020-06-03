Smile is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Custom.

Design

Smile measures 35.80 feet in length and has a beam of 9.00 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Smile has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Smile has a fuel capacity of 7,750 litres, and a water capacity of 4,750 litres.

Accommodation

Smile accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Smile flies the flag of Panama.