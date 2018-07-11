Length 27.9m
Year 2012
Smiling T
2012|
Motor Yacht
Smiling T is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Bandido Yachts.
Design
Smiling T measures 27.9 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 feet and a beam of 7.5 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 203 tonnes.
Performance and Capabilities
Smiling T has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Smiling T has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,700 litres.
Accommodation
Smiling T accommodates up to 1 guests .