Smooth Operator
2003|
Motor Yacht
Smooth Operator is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Smooth Operator measures 31.01 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.20 metres.
Smooth Operator has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.
Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.
Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.
Smooth Operator also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Smooth Operator has a top speed of 28.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Smooth Operator is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Smooth Operator measures 31.01 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.20 metres.
Smooth Operator has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.
Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.
Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.
Smooth Operator also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Smooth Operator has a top speed of 28.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Smooth Operator has a fuel capacity of 14,780 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Accommodation
Smooth Operator accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.