Snow Goose is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Insark Marine.

Design

Snow Goose measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres.

Snow Goose has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lavranos Marine Design Ltd.

Snow Goose also features naval architecture by Lavranos Marine Design Ltd.

Performance and Capabilities

Snow Goose has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Snow Goose has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Snow Goose accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.