We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 28.27m
Year 2003
Soan
2003|
Motor Yacht
Soan is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Overmarine .
Design
Soan measures 28.27 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.10 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet.
Model
Soan is a semi-custom Mangusta 92 model.
Other yachts based on this Mangusta 92 semi-custom model include: Little Saf, Kampai, Enzo, Bear Market, Mac 1, My Kampai, Soleluna, L Esperance, Melody Nelson, Five Stars, Chill Out.
Performance and Capabilities
Soan has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .
Accommodation
Soan accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.