Soan is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Overmarine .

Design

Soan measures 28.27 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.10 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet.

Model

Soan is a semi-custom Mangusta 92 model.

Other yachts based on this Mangusta 92 semi-custom model include: Little Saf, Kampai, Enzo, Bear Market, Mac 1, My Kampai, Soleluna, L Esperance, Melody Nelson, Five Stars, Chill Out.

Performance and Capabilities

Soan has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Soan accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.