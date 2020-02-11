Length 68m
Year 2020
Soaring
2020|
Motor Yacht
Soaring is a custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Abeking & Rasmussen, in Germany.
Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.
Design
Soaring measures 68 metres in length.Her exterior design and interior design is by Focus Yacht Design.
Accommodation
Soaring accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.
Other Specifications
Soaring has a hull NB of 6506.