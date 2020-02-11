Read online now
Length 68m
Year 2020

Soaring

2020

|

Motor Yacht

Soaring is a custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Abeking & Rasmussen, in Germany.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Soaring measures 68 metres in length.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Focus Yacht Design.

Accommodation

Soaring accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Soaring has a hull NB of 6506.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

6

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
