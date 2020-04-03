Soaring is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Soaring measures 68.20 metres in length and has a beam of 11.60 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Focus Yacht Design.

Soaring has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Soaring accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.