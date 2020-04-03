Read online now
Length 68.2m
Year 2020

Soaring

2020

|

Motor Yacht

Soaring is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Soaring measures 68.20 metres in length and has a beam of 11.60 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Focus Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Soaring has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Soaring accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
speed:

16Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

11.6m

crew:

17

draft:

-
