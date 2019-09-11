Sofia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Sofia measures 42.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 8.90 metres.

Sofia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Sofia also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Sofia has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots.

Sofia has a fuel capacity of 85 litres, and a water capacity of 16 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sofia accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sofia is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 10196.

Sofia is an ABS class yacht.