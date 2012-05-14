Sofia is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Moonen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.

Sofia is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Moonen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

Sofia measures 25.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.67 feet.

Sofia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.

Sofia also features naval architecture by Stolk Marimecs BV.

Model

Sofia is a semi-custom Moonen 84 model.

Other yachts based on this Moonen 84 semi-custom model include: La Dolce Vita.

Performance and Capabilities

Sofia has a top speed of 12.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines.

Sofia has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,800 litres.