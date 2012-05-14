Sofia is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Moonen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

Sofia measures 41.78 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.45 feet and a beam of 8.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 485 tonnes.

Sofia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

Sofia also features naval architecture by Stolk Marimecs BV.

Model

Sofia is a semi-custom Moonen 137 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Sofia has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Sofia is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Moonen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

Sofia measures 41.78 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.45 feet and a beam of 8.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 485 tonnes.

Sofia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

Sofia also features naval architecture by Stolk Marimecs BV.

Model

Sofia is a semi-custom Moonen 137 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Sofia has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Sofia has a fuel capacity of 46,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sofia accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sofia has a hull NB of BN194.