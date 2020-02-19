Sofia of Tortola is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Sofia of Tortola measures 26 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.77 feet and a beam of 6.75 feet.

Sofia of Tortola has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Performance and Capabilities

Sofia of Tortola has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sofia of Tortola is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Sofia of Tortola measures 26 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.77 feet and a beam of 6.75 feet.

Sofia of Tortola has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Performance and Capabilities

Sofia of Tortola has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sofia of Tortola has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sofia of Tortola accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sofia of Tortola has a hull NB of BL05.