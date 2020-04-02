Sofia S is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Azimut Yachts.

Sofia S is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Sofia S measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Sofia S has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Sofia S also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Sofia S has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sofia S has a fuel capacity of 14,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,831 litres.

Accommodation

Sofia S accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sofia S is a RI class yacht.