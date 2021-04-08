Sogno is a semi-custom yacht launched in 2018 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.

Custom Line is the epitome of beauty and pure passion for the sea, and offers the pleasure of sailing with the highest levels of comfort, thanks to its total reliability and safety under any conditions.

Design

Sogno measures 33 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.18 feet and a beam of 7.52 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 262 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Sogno also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Model

Sogno is a semi-custom Navetta 33 model.

Other yachts based on this Navetta 33 semi-custom model include: Best Off, Telli, NP, Maria Theresa.

Performance and Capabilities

Sogno has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by diesel caterpillar 3508c engines .

She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sogno accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.