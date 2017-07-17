Sojana is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Green Marine in Lymington, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2006.

Sojana is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Green Marine in Lymington, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Sojana measures 34.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 metres and a beam of 7.68 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Sojana has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Farr Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Design Unlimited.

Sojana also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Sojana has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Sojana has a fuel capacity of 5,800 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sojana accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sojana has a hull NB of 133.

Sojana flies the flag of the UK.