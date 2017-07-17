Sojana
2003|
Sail Yacht
Sojana is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Green Marine in Lymington, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2006.
Design
Sojana measures 34.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 metres and a beam of 7.68 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Sojana has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Farr Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by Design Unlimited.
Sojana also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Sojana has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Sojana has a fuel capacity of 5,800 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sojana accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sojana has a hull NB of 133.
Sojana flies the flag of the UK.