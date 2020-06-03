Sojourn is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Gambol Industries and most recently refitted in 2013.

Sojourn is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Gambol Industries and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Sojourn measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.82 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 264 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sojourn has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Borland.

Her interior design is by Renee Brown Interiors.

Sojourn also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Sojourn has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sojourn has a fuel capacity of 31 litres, and a water capacity of 6 litres.

She also has a range of 4 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sojourn accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sojourn has a hull NB of 1001.

Sojourn is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.