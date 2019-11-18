Sokar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Codecasa in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Sokar measures 63.77 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 10.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 940 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sokar has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

Sokar also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Sokar has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sokar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Codecasa in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Sokar measures 63.77 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 10.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 940 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sokar has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

Sokar also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Sokar has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sokar has a fuel capacity of 180,000 litres, and a water capacity of 34,000 litres.

She also has a range of 9,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sokar accommodates up to 18 guests . She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sokar has a hull NB of F.51.

Sokar is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.