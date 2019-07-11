Sokin is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Sokin measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.22 metres.

Sokin has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Sokin also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Sokin has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sokin accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.