Sokin is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Baglietto .
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Sokin measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.22 metres.
Sokin has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Aldo Cichero.
Sokin also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Sokin has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sokin accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.