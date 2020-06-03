Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 12 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 27.13m
Year 1998

Sol Pursuit

1998

|

Motor Yacht

Sol Pursuit is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Nordlund Boat Company.

Design

Sol Pursuit measures 27.13 metres in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 127 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Her exterior design is by Ed Monk Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Pokela Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Sol Pursuit has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Sol Pursuit has a fuel capacity of 20,685 litres, and a water capacity of 3,182 litres.

Accommodation

Sol Pursuit accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

22Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.4m

crew:

3

draft:

-
Other Nordlund Boat Company yachts
Featured Events