Length 27.13m
Year 1998
Sol Pursuit
Motor Yacht
Sol Pursuit is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Nordlund Boat Company.
Design
Sol Pursuit measures 27.13 metres in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 127 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.Her exterior design is by Ed Monk Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by Pokela Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Sol Pursuit has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.
Sol Pursuit has a fuel capacity of 20,685 litres, and a water capacity of 3,182 litres.
Accommodation
Sol Pursuit accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.