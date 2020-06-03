Sol Pursuit is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Nordlund Boat Company.

Design

Sol Pursuit measures 27.13 metres in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 127 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Her exterior design is by Ed Monk Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Pokela Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Sol Pursuit has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Sol Pursuit has a fuel capacity of 20,685 litres, and a water capacity of 3,182 litres.

Accommodation

Sol Pursuit accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.