We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 24m
Year 2012
Solace
2012|
Motor Yacht
Solace is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Princess Yachts.
Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.
Design
Solace measures 24 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 5.64 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Solace has a fuel capacity of 5,483 litres, and a water capacity of 1,114 litres.
Accommodation
Solace accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Solace has a White hull, whose NB is PB972 .