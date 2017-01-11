Solace is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Princess Yachts.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Solace measures 24 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 5.64 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Solace has a fuel capacity of 5,483 litres, and a water capacity of 1,114 litres.

Accommodation

Solace accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Solace has a White hull, whose NB is PB972 .