Solaia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Hakvoort Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Solaia measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 427 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Solaia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.

Solaia also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Solaia has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Solaia has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

She also has a range of 8,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Solaia accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Solaia has a hull NB of BN230.

Solaia is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.