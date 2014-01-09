Solaia
1996|
Sail Yacht
Solaia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1996 by Jongert Yachts.
Design
Solaia measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.
Solaia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Jongert Yachts.
Solaia also features naval architecture by Doug Peterson.
Performance and Capabilities
Solaia has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Solaia has a fuel capacity of 4,200 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.
Accommodation
Solaia accommodates up to 6 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.