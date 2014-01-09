Solaia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1996 by Jongert Yachts.

Solaia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1996 by Jongert Yachts.

Design

Solaia measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.

Solaia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jongert Yachts.

Solaia also features naval architecture by Doug Peterson.

Performance and Capabilities

Solaia has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Solaia has a fuel capacity of 4,200 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.

Accommodation

Solaia accommodates up to 6 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.