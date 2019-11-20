Solal is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Solal measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

Solal has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Solal is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo SL82 model.

Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo SL82 semi-custom model include: Acionna.

Performance and Capabilities

Solal has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines .

Accommodation

Solal accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.