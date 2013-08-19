Solandge was created to achieve a new level of unbridled luxury. Drawn by Espen Oeino and custom-built by Lürssen Yachts in 2013, this pedigree yacht combines an ingenious use of layout, space and distinctive interior styling by Rodriguez Interiors to provide the full superyacht experience.

Known for her wide appeal on the charter market, Solandge (ex Project Niki) offers the best in entertainment and escape through a huge array of unique design elements, brought to life by her expert German craftsmen.

Solandge stretches over five decks with a beam of 13.80 metres, creating an extreme sense of space both inside and out. Her on board cinemas are located above and below deck, giant dedicated areas offer formal or al-fresco dining and the full wellness centre offers another dimension to relaxation.

Sun worshipers can make the most of the Mediterranean heat on the sundeck, before night sets in and brings with it the chance to use the DJ booth and convertible Jacuzzi come dance floor. Life on board Solandge is all about comfort in opulence, and while her surroundings and characteristic additions provide the latter, the professional crew and expert build quality ensure the former.

Quiet underway, perfectly stable and open spaces throughout provide room to breathe and 8 cabins lets you bring the people who matter most on your own private voyage into the unknown.