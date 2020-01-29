Solaria is a custom motor yacht launched in 1972 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Solaria measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.59 metres and a beam of 6.19 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 187 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Solaria has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Solaria also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Solaria has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Solaria is a custom motor yacht launched in 1972 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Solaria measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.59 metres and a beam of 6.19 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 187 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Solaria has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Solaria also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Solaria has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Solaria has a fuel capacity of 42,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Solaria accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Solaria has a hull NB of FB 093.

Solaria is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.