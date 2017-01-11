Solaris is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Princess Yachts, in the United Kingdom.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Solaris measures 40.00 metres in length.

Accommodation

Solaris accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.