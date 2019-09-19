Solaris is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Pershing.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Solaris measures 27.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.5 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.

Solaris has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Solaris has a top speed of 46.30 knots and a cruising speed of 39.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Solaris accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Solaris flies the flag of Hellenic.