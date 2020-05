Sole Di Mare is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Baglietto and most recently refitted in 2017.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Sole Di Mare measures 35.97 metres in length and has a beam of 7.10 feet.

Sole Di Mare has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Sole Di Mare also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Accommodation

Sole Di Mare accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sole Di Mare flies the flag of Greek.