Solea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Sieghold.

Design

Solea measures 36.19 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Solea has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Solea also features naval architecture by Sieghold.

Performance and Capabilities

Solea has a top speed of 11 knots. .

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Solea accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.