Solea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Sieghold.
Design
Solea measures 36.19 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.
Solea has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.
Solea also features naval architecture by Sieghold.
Performance and Capabilities
Solea has a top speed of 11 knots. .
She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Solea accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.