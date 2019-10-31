Solo is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Tankoa Yachts.

Design

Solo measures 71.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.38 feet and a beam of 11.6 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,600 tonnes.

Solo has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Margherita Casprini.

Model

Solo is a semi-custom S701 model.

Tankoa S701 is an open space designed t o fit all the Owner’s desires.

Performance and Capabilities

Solo has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines .

Accommodation

Solo accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.