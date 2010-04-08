Solona is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Sanlorenzo and most recently refitted in 2012.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Solona measures 30.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet.

Solona has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Solona has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Solona has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Solona accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Solona flies the flag of Gibraltar.