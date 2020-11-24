Solutions is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Broward Marine.

Design

Solutions measures 33.5 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 170 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Solutions has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by Merritt Knowles Design Group.

Solutions also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Solutions has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Solutions has a fuel capacity of 36,526 litres, and a water capacity of 4,731 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Solutions accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Solutions has a hull NB of 527.