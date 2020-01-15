Something Cool is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands.

Something Cool is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands.

Design

Something Cool measures 63.3 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 11.60 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Something Cool has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.

Her interior design is by Sinot Yacht Design.

Something Cool also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Something Cool has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Something Cool has a fuel capacity of 150,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Something Cool accommodates up to 12 guests .

Other Specifications

Something Cool has a Blue hull, whose NB is YN249.

Something Cool is a Lloyds +100A1 SSC Yacht G6 Mono (+) LMC UMS, Ice Class 1C, (+stands for Malteze Cross) LY3 class yacht.