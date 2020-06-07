Something Southern is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Hatteras Yachts, in the United States.

Design

Something Southern measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 6.48 feet.

Something Southern has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Something Southern has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Something Southern has a fuel capacity of 10,891 litres, and a water capacity of 1,234 litres.

Accommodation

Something Southern accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.