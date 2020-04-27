Something Southern is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Something Southern measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes.

Something Southern has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Something Southern also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

Something Southern is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Something Southern has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Something Southern has a fuel capacity of 20,820 litres, and a water capacity of 3,800 litres.

Accommodation

Something Southern accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Something Southern has a hull NB of 7705.