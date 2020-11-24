Sonas is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Sonas measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

Sonas has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Sonas has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Sonas has a fuel capacity of 45,425 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

Accommodation

Sonas accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Sonas flies the flag of the USA.