We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 36.58m
Year 2002
Sonas
2002|
Motor Yacht
Sonas is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2014.
Design
Sonas measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.
Sonas has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Sonas has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.
Sonas has a fuel capacity of 45,425 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.
Accommodation
Sonas accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Sonas flies the flag of the USA.