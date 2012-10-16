Song of the Sea is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Nautor's Swan.

Song of the Sea is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Song of the Sea measures 34.34 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 metres and a beam of 7.42 metres.

Song of the Sea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Nautor's Swan.

Song of the Sea also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Song of the Sea has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Song of the Sea accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Song of the Sea has a hull NB of 112-004.