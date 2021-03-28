Read online now
Length 24.05m
Year 2008

Song Saigon

2008

|

Motor Yacht

Song Saigon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Saigon Shipyard Ltd.

Design

Song Saigon measures 24.05 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.97 feet.

Song Saigon also features naval architecture by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Song Saigon has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 7.50 knots.

Song Saigon has a fuel capacity of 11,700 litres, and a water capacity of 2,800 litres.

Accommodation

Song Saigon accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Song Saigon flies the flag of Virgin Islands, British.

