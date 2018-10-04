Length 28.65m
Year 2003
Sono
2003|
Motor Yacht
Sono is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Sono measures 28.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.27 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Sono has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.
Sono has a fuel capacity of 8,498 litres, and a water capacity of 1,499 litres.
She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sono accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.