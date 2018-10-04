Read online now
Length 28.65m
Year 2003

Sono

2003

|

Motor Yacht

Sono is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Sono measures 28.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.27 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Sono has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Sono has a fuel capacity of 8,498 litres, and a water capacity of 1,499 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sono accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

28Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.27m

crew:

3

draft:

1.98m
