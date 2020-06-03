Sophia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Royal Denship and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Sophia measures 25.80 metres in length and has a beam of 6.50 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Sophia has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Sophia has a fuel capacity of 7,300 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Sophia accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.