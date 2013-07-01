Sophie Blue
1998|
Motor Yacht
Sophie Blue is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Cbi Navi.
Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.
Design
Sophie Blue measures 41.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.
Sophie Blue has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.
Sophie Blue also features naval architecture by C.L.M. Project.
Performance and Capabilities
Sophie Blue has a top speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Sophie Blue is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Cbi Navi.
Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.
Design
Sophie Blue measures 41.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.
Sophie Blue has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.
Sophie Blue also features naval architecture by C.L.M. Project.
Performance and Capabilities
Sophie Blue has a top speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Sophie Blue has a fuel capacity of 68,000 litres, and a water capacity of 26,000 litres.
She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sophie Blue accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.