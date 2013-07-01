Sophie Blue is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Cbi Navi.

Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.

Design

Sophie Blue measures 41.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.

Sophie Blue has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

Sophie Blue also features naval architecture by C.L.M. Project.

Performance and Capabilities

Sophie Blue has a top speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sophie Blue is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Cbi Navi.

Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.

Design

Sophie Blue measures 41.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.

Sophie Blue has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

Sophie Blue also features naval architecture by C.L.M. Project.

Performance and Capabilities

Sophie Blue has a top speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sophie Blue has a fuel capacity of 68,000 litres, and a water capacity of 26,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sophie Blue accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.