Sophye is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Astondoa.

Design

Sophye measures 33.5 metres in length and has a beam of 7.03 feet.

Her exterior design is by Astondoa.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design Team.

Sophye also features naval architecture by Astondoa.

Performance and Capabilities

Sophye has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Sophye accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.