Length 33.5m
Year 2016
Sophye
2016|
Motor Yacht
Sophye is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Astondoa.
Design
Sophye measures 33.5 metres in length and has a beam of 7.03 feet.Her exterior design is by Astondoa.
Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design Team.
Sophye also features naval architecture by Astondoa.
Performance and Capabilities
Sophye has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Sophye accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.