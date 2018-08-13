Read online now
Length 38.25m
Year 2017

Soprano

2017

|

Motor Yacht

Soprano is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Hakvoort Shipyard, in the Netherlands.

Design

Soprano measures 38.25 metres in length.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.

Soprano also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Accommodation

Soprano accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Soprano has a hull NB of YN250.

Build Team

10
5

7

