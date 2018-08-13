Length 38.25m
Year 2017
Soprano
2017|
Motor Yacht
Soprano is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Hakvoort Shipyard, in the Netherlands.
Design
Soprano measures 38.25 metres in length.Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.
Soprano also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.
Accommodation
Soprano accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Soprano has a hull NB of YN250.