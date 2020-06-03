Soraya 70 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Soraya Yachts in Antalya , Turkey.

With its headquarters in the landlocked country of Liechtenstein, the Soraya brand is rapidly becoming a major force in the luxury yachting world with the stunning Soraya 46 which is well on its way to completion and the new Soraya 70 to its name.

Design

Soraya 70 measures 70.30 feet in length and has a beam of 13.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,680 tonnes.

Soraya 70 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Unielle Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Jaka Derzic.

Soraya 70 also features naval architecture by Meccano.

Performance and Capabilities

Soraya 70 has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Soraya 70 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 19 crew members.