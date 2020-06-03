Soraya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Soraya Yachts in Antalya , Turkey.

With its headquarters in the landlocked country of Liechtenstein, the Soraya brand is rapidly becoming a major force in the luxury yachting world with the stunning Soraya 46 which is well on its way to completion and the new Soraya 70 to its name.

Design

Soraya measures 46.50 feet in length and has a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Soraya has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Unielle Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Ales Bratina.

Soraya also features naval architecture by Meccano.

Performance and Capabilities

Soraya has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Soraya has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,200 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Soraya accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Soraya is MCA compliant

Soraya is a RINA Charter Class class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.